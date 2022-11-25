Left Menu

Britain and Singapore to deepen fintech collaboration

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-11-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 17:28 IST
Britain and Singapore to deepen fintech collaboration
Andrew Griffith Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain and Singapore have signed a deal to try to break down trade barriers in the fintech sector by opening new regular talks between regulators and businesses, the UK's Treasury department said on Friday.

The new memorandum of understanding will support continued growth, investment and innovation, the government said in a statement, adding that it would build on a financial services partnership

between the two countries announced last year. "The UK and Singapore are among the world's leading jurisdictions for fintech investment – and today's announcement will only accelerate growth and innovation in our respective sectors," City Minister Andrew Griffith said.

The British government, which has been striving to preserve London's status as a global financial hub following Brexit, said the MoU would also increase sharing of information on emerging trends in the fintech sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022