GPS-based bus stop announcement system launched for MTC buses

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation MTC, Chennai, on Saturday launched a GPS-based bus stop announcement system to guide passengers in alighting at their respective destinations.The system was launched by Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister M K Stalin, here, in the presence of State Transport Minister S S Sivasankar and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-11-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 16:52 IST
The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), Chennai, on Saturday launched a GPS-based bus stop announcement system to guide passengers in alighting at their respective destinations.

The system was launched by Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister M K Stalin, here, in the presence of State Transport Minister S S Sivasankar and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu. Shortly after the launch, Udhayanidhi, accompanied by the ministers, travelled in a MTC bus.

The bus stop announcement system has been installed in 150 MTC buses in the first phase and it has been planned to install it in about 1,000 buses. This will help to serve the visually impaired, senior citizens and other passengers who are not familiar with the city routes, to alight at their destinations, an official release said.

Speakers have been fixed at the front, middle and rear of the bus and the announcements would be made before the bus approaches the stop, it said.

