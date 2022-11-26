Left Menu

1 dead, 50 injured in bus-truck collision in Haryana

According to police, the roadways bus had left for Gurgaon on Saturday morning from Jind and collided head-on with the truck as soon as it reached Haveli Hotel on Jind-Rohtak National Highway near Julana.

PTI | Jind | Updated: 26-11-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A truck driver died and 50 passengers, including children, were injured when a roadways bus collided head-on with the heavy goods vehicle near a hotel on the Jind-Rohtak national highway here, police said on Saturday. The injured were taken to a primary health centre in Julana, where the doctors referred 20 critically injured passengers to PGIMS, Rohtak for better treatment. On receiving information about the incident, the District Magistrate and other officials also reached the spot and took stock of the incident.

Julana police station is investigating the matter. According to police, the roadways bus had left for Gurgaon on Saturday morning from Jind and collided head-on with the truck as soon as it reached Haveli Hotel on Jind-Rohtak National Highway near Julana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

