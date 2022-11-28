PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 28

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Sunak signs off on 18 million pounds public information campaign to save energy - EY attempts to smooth path to vote on radical break-up

- Brussels to propose rise in cigarette taxes and first EU-wide vaping levy Overview

- Rishi Sunak has authorised an 18 million pounds ($21.73 million) information campaign to persuade the British public to save energy ahead of the cold winter months. - EY has created a new decision-making panel to resolve wrangling over who should get what following the planned split of its audit and consulting businesses.

- The EU is to propose a bloc-wide vaping levy as part of a shake-up of taxation on the tobacco industry that would also double excise duties in member states with low cigarette taxes, according to a draft European Commission document. ($1 = 0.8283 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)