PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 28

- EY has created a new decision-making panel to resolve wrangling over who should get what following the planned split of its audit and consulting businesses. - The EU is to propose a bloc-wide vaping levy as part of a shake-up of taxation on the tobacco industry that would also double excise duties in member states with low cigarette taxes, according to a draft European Commission document.
- Rishi Sunak has authorised an 18 million pounds ($21.73 million) information campaign to persuade the British public to save energy ahead of the cold winter months. - EY has created a new decision-making panel to resolve wrangling over who should get what following the planned split of its audit and consulting businesses.
- The EU is to propose a bloc-wide vaping levy as part of a shake-up of taxation on the tobacco industry that would also double excise duties in member states with low cigarette taxes, according to a draft European Commission document. ($1 = 0.8283 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
