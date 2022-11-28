Left Menu

Commercial flight services start from Arunachal's Donyi Polo Airport

A weekly flight service connecting Hollongi with Kolkata on Wednesdays will begin on December 3.Mein said the state earlier had nine air strips which were non-operational but after Modi came to power in 2014, three advance landing grounds were made operational at Pasighat, Tezu and Ziro and the first greenfield airport was constructed in the state.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 28-11-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 19:14 IST
Commercial flight services start from Arunachal's Donyi Polo Airport
  • Country:
  • India

Commercial flight services started on Monday from the recently inaugurated Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Donyi Polo Airport was virtually inaugurated by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, while the return flight to Mumbai with a stopover at the eastern metropolis was flagged off by Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

The first flight took off from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at Kolkata at 10.20 am and landed at Donyi Polo Airport at 12.35 pm. The return flight took off at 1.05 pm with 99 passengers on board, the officials at the state civil aviation department said. The airport is located at Hollongi, around 15 km from Itanagar and it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19.

Terming the occasion 'historic', Mein said, ''It is the beginning of a new chapter in the civil aviation history of the state as from today onwards, we are going to have direct air connectivity from Itanagar to Kolkata, Mumbai and other big cities across the country.'' Mein said the flight services will pave the way for faster communication, greatly enhance the tourism sector and open up new opportunities for investment.

The deputy chief minister said that Alliance Air will start its fixed wing flight services along the Dibrugarh-Hollongi-Ziro-Lilabari route with Dornier DO-228 aircraft from November 29 and along the Dibrugarh-Hollongi-Pasighat route from November 30.

''We will also have air connectivity with remote border areas such as Tuting, Mechukha and Vijaynagar with fixed wing aircraft in the future,'' he said.

Mein requested the Airports Authority of India to facilitate Instrument Landing System (ILS) and navigational aids for all-weather operation at Tezu Airport, which would provide year-round air connectivity to eastern parts of the state and help in the region's socio-economic development. The deputy chief minister thanked IndiGo for chosing to operate from Donyi Polo Airport, making Itanagar the company's 75th domestic destination. He hoped other commercial flight operators would also follow suit.

Flights connecting Hollongi with Mumbai and Kolkata will operate daily barring Wednesday. A weekly flight service connecting Hollongi with Kolkata on Wednesdays will begin on December 3.

Mein said the state earlier had nine air strips which were non-operational but after Modi came to power in 2014, three advance landing grounds were made operational at Pasighat, Tezu and Ziro and the first greenfield airport was constructed in the state. He said seven new airports were constructed in the Northeast from 2014-22, while only nine were built between 1947 and 2014. Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh and Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022