Left Menu

Brazilian senator files proposed welfare waiver from spending cap for 4 years

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 03:14 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 03:14 IST
Brazilian senator files proposed welfare waiver from spending cap for 4 years

Brazilian Senator Marcelo Castro said on Monday that he officially presented to Congress a constitutional amendment backed by President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to exempt the "Bolsa Familia" welfare program from a constitutional spending cap for four years starting in 2023.

Earlier in November, he had said that Lula wanted to permanently strip the program from the cap known as Brazil's main fiscal anchor, which triggered negative reactions from markets, fearing the proposal's impact on public accounts and the country's debt. ($1 = 5.3449 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
2
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022