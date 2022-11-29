Left Menu

MUM SBI FORIEGN EXCHANGE RATE

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 12:47 IST
MUM SBI FORIEGN EXCHANGE RATE
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE TODAY.

( ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT ).

CURRENCY TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSEL CODE USD/INR 80.85 82.35 80.78 82.52 EUR/INR 83.27 86.08 83.2 86.24 GBP/INR 96.48 99.54 96.41 99.74 JPY/INR 58.07 59.82 58.03 59.93 CHF/INR 84.69 87.72 84.63 87.89 AUD/INR 53.68 55.89 53.64 56 53.

NZD/INR 49.84 52.06 49.8 52.16 SGD/INR 58.54 60.32 58.49 60.44 HKD/INR 10.28 10.61 10.27 10.63 DKK/INR 11.21 11.55 11.2 11.58 NOK/INR 8.08 8.32 8.06 8.34 SEK/INR 7.66 7.89 7.65 7.9 ----------------- NOTE:- CURRENCY JPY IS CALCULATED IN 100 FOREIGN CURRENCY UNIT.

-----------------

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022