MUM SBI FORIEGN EXCHANGE RATE

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE TODAY.

( ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT ).

CURRENCY TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSEL CODE USD/INR 80.85 82.35 80.78 82.52 EUR/INR 83.27 86.08 83.2 86.24 GBP/INR 96.48 99.54 96.41 99.74 JPY/INR 58.07 59.82 58.03 59.93 CHF/INR 84.69 87.72 84.63 87.89 AUD/INR 53.68 55.89 53.64 56 53.

NZD/INR 49.84 52.06 49.8 52.16 SGD/INR 58.54 60.32 58.49 60.44 HKD/INR 10.28 10.61 10.27 10.63 DKK/INR 11.21 11.55 11.2 11.58 NOK/INR 8.08 8.32 8.06 8.34 SEK/INR 7.66 7.89 7.65 7.9 ----------------- NOTE:- CURRENCY JPY IS CALCULATED IN 100 FOREIGN CURRENCY UNIT.

