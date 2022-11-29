Lebanon central bank allows banks to buy U.S. dollars until end of year

Lebanon's central bank on Tuesday extended a circular allowing banks to purchase an unlimited amount of U.S. dollars on its Sayrafa exchange platform until the end of the year, a central bank statement said.

The circular has been repeatedly extended since it first came into force nearly one year ago. Lebanon's financial crisis has seen the local lira lose more than 95% of its value.

