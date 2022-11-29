Ping Pong launches virtual expo-Soul of India to mark its 7th anniversary

• Offers thousands of attractive gifts at PingPong Virtual Expo 2022-Soul of India. The total value of gifts is up to 1 million New Delhi: PingPong, a leading payment gateway, is celebrating its 7th year with Virtual Expo 2022 - Soul of India. The event shall start in November, 2022 and will continue till January 31, 2023. The virtual expo not only opens up opportunities for customers to visit and connect, but also offers them thousands of attractive gifts, such as Macbook Air, Royal Enfield Scram 411, LG AC, JBL Bluetooth Speaker, Fossil watch, Tanishq Gold Coin and Kindle e-reader, among many other valuable prizes. The Virtual Expo The Virtual Expo was first implemented by PingPong, with the desire to accompany Indian businesses closer to the international market. With the participation of exhibitors from all over the country, the fair introduces thousands of diverse and rich products that are expected to explode in the e-commerce industry in 2023. At the event, customers and exhibitors are free to visit and receive information in their areas of interest. Participants can accumulate points to exchange against valuable gifts they want. The Expo is meant to thanks its customers for trusting and accompanying them from past 7 years. Since its inception in 2015, as an international payment solutions provider, PingPong has always made unremitting efforts to remove payment barriers by creating conditions to help organisations grow with peace of mind and sustainable business. In 2021, Ping Pong was recognised as the number one international payment solution in the US. Moreover, on reaching today’s achievement, Ping Pong wants to sincerely thank its customers for their continued trust and support. Exclusive Benefits for Ping Pong Customers During the event, when customers receive money from global business platforms through PingPong, they will get corresponding coins. For every 15,000 USD received on PingPong, customers will get 1 coin added to their wallet. These coins can be used to exchange valuable items at the PingPong Virtual Expo, 2022. PingPong hopes that Indian businesses will always maintain the spirit of solidarity, resilience and indomitableness to overcome all challenges. The company also wishes to always accompany businesses on their journey to conquer the global market.

