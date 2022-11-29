Piyush Goyal meets Karnataka CM, discuss investments

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday called on Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, discussing ways to attract industries and investments to the state across various sectors, which will pave way for India to emerge as a global hub of commerce. The Union minister held talks with the Karnataka chief minister in the presence of state Minister for Large and Medium Irrigation and Water Resources Govind M Karjol and Additional Chief Secretary for the Water Resources department, Rakesh Singh.

On Monday, Bommai had said he will visit New Delhi to meet BJP national president JP Nadda. According to reports, the chief minister is likely to hold discussions on Cabinet expansion during talks with the BJP top brass in the national capital.

Goyal, during an awards ceremony on Monday where artisans and handloom workers were honoured, said the country's handicraft exports has been rising steadily and were far superior than any machine-made products. The Union minister said with India all set to assume presidency of the G20 on December 1, there would be ample opportunities to display the country's rich heritage and handicraft and handloom industry to dignitaries who are due to arrive from overseas for meetings pertaining to the grouping. (ANI)

