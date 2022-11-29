Left Menu

Macquarie says its report on Jio and comparison with Paytm was misinterpreted

In the email sent recently, Macquarie's analyst Suresh Ganapathy said, "Never thought our JIO report will attract so much widespread attention...Our attempt was to highlight how JIO in financial services space could be a formidable player but somehow the message was interpreted in a different light by the media."

ANI | Updated: 29-11-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 18:46 IST
Macquarie says its report on Jio and comparison with Paytm was misinterpreted
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Research firm Macquarie recently released a report on Jio's entry into financial services, where it said that it could be a threat to Bajaj Finance and Paytm. The report was picked up by sections of media to highlight only Paytm. The Australian research firm has said in a mail to its clients that the report had been misinterpreted. Following this report, there has been a lot of buzz about Paytm and a reported comparison with Jio Financial Services in the fintech world.

In the email sent recently, Macquarie's analyst Suresh Ganapathy said, "Never thought our JIO report will attract so much widespread attention...Our attempt was to highlight how JIO in financial services space could be a formidable player but somehow the message was interpreted in a different light by the media...Never mind..." In fact, in a media interview about the Jio report, Ganpathy said that Paytm's growth in financial services has been a surprise.

Fintech giant Paytm has seen a meteoric rise as a payments and financial services platform and continues to grow from strength to strength. Paytm has revolutionised credit access in the country and has empowered millions of its users with convenient and easy loans, in partnership with top financial institutions. The company's loan distribution business continues to scale with disbursements through its platform now at an annualised run rate of Rs 37,000 crore ($4.8 billion) in the month of October 2022.

Driven by sourcing and collection of revenues in its loan distribution business, Paytm's revenue in the financial services and others business in the second quarter of fiscal 2022-23 (Q2FY23) was Rs 349 crore, up 293 per cent year-on-year (increased 29 per cent quarter-on-quarter), and now accounts for 18 per cent of total revenue, against 8 per cent in Q2FY22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022