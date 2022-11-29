Left Menu

BNP Paribas Arbitrage sells shares of Wipro worth Rs 73 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 19:15 IST
BNP Paribas Arbitrage sells shares of Wipro worth Rs 73 crore
  • Country:
  • India

BNP Paribas Arbitrage on Tuesday offloaded over 18 lakh shares of IT major Wipro for Rs 73 crore through an open market transaction.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 18,00,164 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 405 apiece, according to the block deal data available with the BSE.

This took the deal value to Rs 72.90 crore.

On Tuesday, Societe Generale picked up the shares of the company.

Shares of Wipro closed 0.12 per cent lower at Rs 405.20 per scrip on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022