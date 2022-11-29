Left Menu

Tatas set up EV charging station in Guwahati

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd in association with Tata Power on Tuesday rolled out an electric vehicle charging station here.This is the first such facility at any Tata Group hotel in the northeast, and the company plans to install such points in other units too, IHCL Area Director Jayanta Das told reporters.Pollution Control Board, Assam PCBA Chairman Arup Kumar Misra, while inaugurating the facility, said that more such charging stations are required in order to control the rising pollution level in the state capital.We want a clean and green environment.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-11-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 20:29 IST
Tatas set up EV charging station in Guwahati
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd in association with Tata Power on Tuesday rolled out an electric vehicle charging station here.

This is the first such facility at any Tata Group hotel in the northeast, and the company plans to install such points in other units too, IHCL Area Director Jayanta Das told reporters.

Pollution Control Board, Assam (PCBA) Chairman Arup Kumar Misra, while inaugurating the facility, said that more such charging stations are required in order to control the rising pollution level in the state capital.

''We want a clean and green environment. We also have to satisfy the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030,'' he said. The charging station has arrangements to plug in four vehicles at a time.

Owners of electric vehicles, including two-wheelers, need to book slots in an app, and payments can be made online, the company added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022