Uniparts India mobilises Rs 251 cr from anchor investors

Engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 251 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale that opens for public subscription on Wednesday.

The company has decided to allot 43.44 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 577 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 250.68 crore, according to a public notice uploaded on BSE's website.

Nomura, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Invesco MF, Mahindra MF, Carnelian Capital, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company and Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company are among the anchor investors.

The initial public offering (IPO) is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 14,481,942 equity shares by promoter group entities and existing investors.

Those offering shares in the OFS are promoter group entities -- The Karan Soni 2018 CG-NG Nevada Trust, The Meher Soni 2018 CG-NG Nevada Trust, Pamela Soni -- and investors -- Ashoka Investment Holdings Ltd and Ambadevi Mauritius Holding Ltd.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 548-577 a share, will open for public subscription on November 30 and conclude on December 2.

At the upper end of the price band, the public is expected to fetch Rs 836 crore.

Since the IPO would be entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional investors, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Investors can bid for 25 shares and in multiples thereof.

This would be the company's third attempt to go public. Earlier, Uniparts had filed its IPO papers with Sebi in December 2018 and in September 2014. It also obtained the regulator's clearance to launch the IPO on the two occasions but did not go ahead with the initial share sale.

Axis Capital, DAM Capital Advisors and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Shares of the company will be listed on the stock exchanges on December 12.

Uniparts India is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions. It is one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in agriculture and construction, forestry and mining and aftermarket sectors on account of its presence across over 25 countries.

It is a concept-to-supply player of precision products for off-highway vehicles with a presence across the value chain. The company's product portfolio includes core product verticals of 3-point linkage systems and precision machined parts as well as adjacent product verticals of power take-off, fabrications and hydraulic cylinders or components thereof.

