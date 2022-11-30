Happiest Minds among India's top 25 best workplaces in IT, IT-BPM 2022: Great Place To Work
In its eighth edition this year for India, based on an evaluation methodology, 455 organisations in the information technology and IT-business process management (IT and IT-BPM 2022) sector undertook this assessment of which the Top 100 India's best workplaces in IT and IT-BPM 2022 have been recognised.
Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "At Happiest Minds, we have put a mindful people practice framework in place that supports our people and maximises their potential." The statement from Happiest Minds said in India, the institute -- Great Place To Work -- partners with more than 1,100 organisations annually, across over 22 industries, to help them build high-trust, high-performance cultures designed to deliver sustained business results.
Sachin Khurana, Chief People Officer, Happiest Minds Technologies said, "Being in the Top 25 - India's Best Workplaces in IT and IT-BPM 2022 for the second consecutive year is a stellar recognition for Happiest Minds, the testimony of a people-centric mission, vision, and values that inspires our unique philosophy of happiness and mindfulness. I take this opportunity to thank our 4500+ Happiest Minds and other stakeholders who have contributed to making this coveted achievement a reality year after year." (ANI)
