Happiest Minds among India's top 25 best workplaces in IT, IT-BPM 2022: Great Place To Work

IT company Happiest Minds Technologies on Wednesday announced that it was recognised by Great Place To Work India among the Top 25 India's best workplaces in IT and IT-BPM 2022, for the second consecutive year. In its eighth edition this year for India, based on an evaluation methodology, 455 organisations in the information technology and IT-business process management (IT and IT-BPM 2022) sector undertook this assessment of which the Top 100 India's best workplaces in IT and IT-BPM 2022 have been recognised.

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "At Happiest Minds, we have put a mindful people practice framework in place that supports our people and maximises their potential." The statement from Happiest Minds said in India, the institute -- Great Place To Work -- partners with more than 1,100 organisations annually, across over 22 industries, to help them build high-trust, high-performance cultures designed to deliver sustained business results.

Sachin Khurana, Chief People Officer, Happiest Minds Technologies said, "Being in the Top 25 - India's Best Workplaces in IT and IT-BPM 2022 for the second consecutive year is a stellar recognition for Happiest Minds, the testimony of a people-centric mission, vision, and values that inspires our unique philosophy of happiness and mindfulness. I take this opportunity to thank our 4500+ Happiest Minds and other stakeholders who have contributed to making this coveted achievement a reality year after year." (ANI)

