VIDA, Powered by Hero, Makes Powerful Impression with First Global Appearance at Hero World Challenge in Bahamas

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India VIDA, Powered by Hero, the emerging mobility brand of Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, is making its presence felt on the global stage.

VIDA V1, the brand’s first electric vehicle (EV), made its global debut on Tuesday at the Hero World Challenge, an invitation only PGA TOUR tournament hosted by legendary golfer Tiger Woods at The Albany in the Bahamas.

Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said, “VIDA is about a sustainable life and future, and the presence of VIDA V1 here at this tournament highlights our focus on sustainability.” Talking about VIDA V1 and Dr. Munjal’s commitment to sustainability, 15 times major winner Tiger Woods, who is also Hero MotoCorp’s Global Corporate Partner said, “Pawan has given all of India and many other places around the world, vehicles in which they can ride, that is fantastic. Now it's gone electric, gone green, just to help us; help the world get greener. It's neat to see what Pawan has done and what he's continuing to do.” VIDA – which opened its first ‘Experience Center’ in Bengaluru in India recently - will expand to select European, Asian and Latin American countries in the near future.

The VIDA V1 comes with a best-in-class combination of performance (0-40 in 3.2 secs), a no compromise range (163 kms, IDC) and a top-speed of 80 km/h.

The VIDA V1 also offers industry-leading features like Custom Mode (100+ combinations), Cruise Control, Boost Mode, Two-way throttle, Key-less access and an Over-the-air enabled 7” TFT Touch-Screen. The VIDA V1 is based on an intelligent platform that’s modular, scalable & flexible, enabling it to learn and adapt on-the-go. The VIDA V1 evolves with the rider.

The highly customizable, Built-to-Last VIDA V1, with convenient removable batteries and three-way charging options, is available in two variants – VIDA V1 Plus and VIDA V1 Pro.

Bringing a fresh approach to the category, VIDA offers first-of-its-kind customer propositions and services, that include Green EMI, an efficient and seamless financing platform with best-in-class interest rates. Buy-Back scheme with a first-in-industry assurance of vehicle buy-back at 70% of purchase value between the 16th to 18th months of vehicle ownership. Test-ride for up to three days, so customers can have peace of mind before purchasing the vehicle. VIDA also offers another industry-first initiative – Repair On-Site – with customer executives available to provide service anywhere, anytime.

