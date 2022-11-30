Left Menu

UK workers at rail operator Eurostar to strike in Christmas run-up - union

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-11-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 18:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Security staff at international rail service Eurostar will strike for four days over the key Christmas holiday period due to a pay dispute, a British union representing transport workers said on Wednesday.

Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) working for Eurostar will walk out on Dec. 16, 18, 22 and 23 next month, the union said, adding that over 100 staff will take part in the action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

