Left Menu

RBI, Financial Services Agency of Japan exchange letters of cooperation

The letters confirm the interest of both jurisdictions in enhancing cooperation in line with their respective laws and regulations.

ANI | Updated: 30-11-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 23:40 IST
RBI, Financial Services Agency of Japan exchange letters of cooperation
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Financial Services Agency (FSA), Japan, on Wednesday exchanged letters of cooperation in the field of Central Counter Parties (CCPs) with the objective of improving mutual cooperation. With this exchange of letters, RBI and FSA are committed to deepen relations between the two countries and strengthen the exchange of information, according to a statement from RBI. RBI and FSA also expressed their willingness to hold a dialogue or exchange views about matters of common interest and concerns as appropriate. The letters confirm the interest of both jurisdictions in enhancing cooperation in line with their respective laws and regulations.

A central clearing counter party, also referred to as a central counter party, is a financial institution that takes on counter party credit risk between parties to a transaction and provides clearing and settlement services for trades in foreign exchange, securities, options, and derivative contracts. The letters will also provide a strong foundation for promoting mutual understanding and cooperation pertaining to CCP activities in cross-border context. The cooperation will be mutually beneficial and ensure soundness of the financial markets in both the jurisdictions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
3
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
4
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Alberta, Canada -EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Alberta, Canada -EMSC

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022