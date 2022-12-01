US-headquartered Grid Dynamics opens its first India center in Hyderabad

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 13:39 IST
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@GridDynamics. Image Credit: ANI
US-headquartered digital transformation services and solutions provider Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc on Thursday commenced its India operations in the city of Hyderabad. The centre is located at the Knowledge Park in the HITECH City area. This maiden venture in India is part of Grid Dynamics' strategic global expansion blueprint and is expected to ultimately house a significant part of its global workforce.

Telangana's IT and Urban Development minister KT Rao cut the ribbon and declared the unit open for business and innovation. The plan that unfolded in May 2022 finally took shape in less than six months with a sprawling state-of-the-art 300-seater facility. Phase-1 has commenced with 150-seater with phase-2 with additional 150 seats likely to go live in March 2023.

"Hyderabad is a powerhouse of a diverse pool of highly talented engineers. The region is also backed by a strong ecosystem of the premier engineering and management Institutes and a very supportive Government machinery that would help us scale much faster as a public company," said Leonard Livschitz, CEO of Grid Dynamics. "We have a clear strategy to grow in India starting with Hyderabad at its core for bringing the best breed of engineers and technologists to solve the most complex business problems for our global enterprise customers. Our push for scale will be furthered by our concrete M&A strategy and technology partnerships in India."

Minister KT Rama Rao said that Hyderabad has been at the forefront of engineering innovations and is home to many large players in the Technology arena. "Grid Dynamics' choice of Hyderabad in Telangana is a clear testimony of the success of the Government's vision for making it easy for multinational companies to operate with ease and speed," Rao said on the occasion.

For Grid Dynamics, the quality of engineers and the scale needed to drive its growth are the two major components of its India strategy. Notably, it has already launched its internship program through partnerships with premier institutes namely, IIT Hyderabad, BITS, Pilani and MNIT Allahabad. The six months internship program will commence in January 2023.

Over the last 6 months, Grid Dynamics has already hired its core leadership team in India and has already built a strong critical mass of engineers in the areas of AI, cloud, data engineering, full stack engineering and solution architecture. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

