PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 15:19 IST
Maruti Suzuki Nov sales up 14 pc at 1,59,044 units
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday reported 14 per cent increase in total wholesales at 1,59,044 units in November.

The company had dispatched 1,39,184 units to dealers in November 2021, MSI said in a statement.

Last month, the company's domestic sales rose 18 per cent to 1,39,306 units as against 1,17,791 units in November 2021, it added.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, increased to 18,251 units as compared with 17,473 in the same month last year.

Similarly, sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, rose to 72,844 units as against 57,019 cars in November 2021.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz increased to 1,554 units as compared with 1,089 units in November last year.

Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, rose to 32,563 units as compared with 24,574 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports declined to 19,738 units as against 21,393 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

