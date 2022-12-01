Left Menu

S.African rand falls on panel findings against president

The yield on South Africa's benchmark 10-year local bond was up 62.5 basis points to 10.91%, the biggest move since the March 2020 COVID-19 induced market rout. South Africa's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds dropped around 2 cents.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 18:34 IST
S.African rand falls on panel findings against president

The South African rand weakened in Thursday afternoon trade as market analysts digested the news that President Cyril Ramaphosa may be impeached following a panel of experts' findings against him.

The rand was down 3.16% to 17.7139 to $1 at 1300 GMT, its worst day since early May. South Africa's presidency will make an announcement imminently, President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesman said on Thursday, a day after a panel report found preliminary evidence that he may have violated his oath of office and committed misconduct.

The president has denied any wrongdoing. Ramaphosa has not been charged with any crimes. "The uncertainty around Ramaphosa's presidency has caused a selloff of the local currency as investors now wait for clarity on the ramifications of the report, and what that could mean for the President," said Bianca Botes, director at Citadel Global.

The growing uncertainty around his political future will weigh negatively on sentiment, said Barclays in a note, adding that it could slow the "positive momentum" that South African credit spreads have enjoyed. The yield on South Africa's benchmark 10-year local bond was up 62.5 basis points to 10.91%, the biggest move since the March 2020 COVID-19 induced market rout.

South Africa's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds dropped around 2 cents. Longer-dated maturities suffered the biggest losses with the 2052 down 2.4 cents to trade at 85.917 cents in the dollar, Tradeweb data showed. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange pared gains, with the all-share index up 0.26% to 75,021.61 points, having risen as high as 76,338 points earlier on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022