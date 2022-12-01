Left Menu

Aditya Birla's TMRW acquires majority stake in D2C brand bewakoof, invests Rs 200 crore

With this partnership with TMRW, Bewakoof will be leveraging varied capabilities to help blitz scale and grow its leadership position as the largest D2C apparel and Digital First brand in India, said a joint statement.TMRW CEO and Co-founder Prashanth Aluru said We are excited to partner with the team at Bewakoof.

01-12-2022
TMRW, an Aditya Birla Group house of brands, on Thursday said it has invested Rs 200 crore for a majority stake in D2C brand Bewakoof.

TMRW has acquired a majority stake of 70-80 per cent in Bewakoof, which was founded in 2012 by Prabhkiran Singh.

Bewakoof ''aims to touch Rs 1,500 crore in revenues over the next five years. With this partnership with TMRW, Bewakoof will be leveraging varied capabilities to help blitz scale and grow its leadership position as the largest D2C apparel and Digital First brand in India,'' said a joint statement.

TMRW CEO and Co-founder Prashanth Aluru said: “We are excited to partner with the team at Bewakoof. It is an innovative brand in the casual wear space... With Bewakoof and other D2C brands in our portfolio, we see the leading Digital First brands of tomorrow disrupting & fueling E-commerce growth in India.” Prabhkiran Singh said: “With this capital infusion, we will invest on brand building and expansion into Teens and Kidswear over the next 2 years.” Earlier this week TMRW announced a partnership with 8 Digital-First lifestyle brands.

''With these 8 brands on board, TMRW has achieved a revenue run-rate of INR 700 crore plus and is on a path to cross an annual revenue rate of INR 1500 crore plus in the next 12 months,'' it had said.

TMRW is building India’s largest portfolio of disruptor brands in the fashion & lifestyle space and enabling the next phase of direct-to-consumer (D2C) growth in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

