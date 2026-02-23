Left Menu

Digital Revolution Transforms Pension Process for Over One Crore Retirees

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced that over one crore pensioners submitted life certificates digitally in the past 8-10 months. Utilizing technology, the government has simplified the pension process, eliminating outdated rules and easing retirees' experiences. This digital shift is seen as a significant move by PM Modi's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:15 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh revealed that more than one crore pensioners across India have digitally submitted their life certificates in the last 8-10 months, highlighting a massive technological shift in managing pensions.

Singh noted the simplification of procedures, with the government leveraging technology to streamline processes once known for their complexity. "Earlier, applying for a pension required multiple forms; now just one," Singh stated, underscoring rationalizations made over the past decade.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's citizen-centric initiatives, Singh claimed the digital life certificate initiative has revolutionized the system and asserted its pivotal role in improving retirees' experiences. The Union minister also emphasized the significance of mainstreaming the Northeast with the rest of India, a crucial contribution attributed to PM Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

