Digital Revolution Transforms Pension Process for Over One Crore Retirees

Union Minister Jitendra Singh revealed that more than one crore pensioners across India have digitally submitted their life certificates in the last 8-10 months, highlighting a massive technological shift in managing pensions.

Singh noted the simplification of procedures, with the government leveraging technology to streamline processes once known for their complexity. "Earlier, applying for a pension required multiple forms; now just one," Singh stated, underscoring rationalizations made over the past decade.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's citizen-centric initiatives, Singh claimed the digital life certificate initiative has revolutionized the system and asserted its pivotal role in improving retirees' experiences. The Union minister also emphasized the significance of mainstreaming the Northeast with the rest of India, a crucial contribution attributed to PM Modi.

