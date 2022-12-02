Left Menu

Ecuador state oil firm to seek local auditor as govt seeks more IMF funds

Ecuador's state oil company Petroecuador said on Thursday it would seek a local auditor as it looks to comply with International Monetary Fund (IMF) requirements, after no foreign firm offered to audit its financial statements. Having received no offers from foreign firms, Petroecuador said it would seek an Ecuadorian company to audit its reports.

Reuters | Quito | Updated: 02-12-2022 09:02 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 09:02 IST
Ecuador state oil firm to seek local auditor as govt seeks more IMF funds
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

Ecuador's state oil company Petroecuador said on Thursday it would seek a local auditor as it looks to comply with International Monetary Fund (IMF) requirements, after no foreign firm offered to audit its financial statements. Auditing Petroecuador's 2019-21 financial statements, which authorities said had so far been inadequate, is a requirement under the country's $6.5 billion credit deal with the IMF, which expires at the end of this year. The South American nation is still awaiting a final disbursement worth $700 million under the current agreement, and its economy minister had said the country is exploring a possible new deal with the IMF for 2023.

Petroecuador, backed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), has sought foreign accounting firms to audit its reports since last August, Petroecuador said. It had initially set a Nov. 10 deadline for invited firms to present their offers, it added, but later postponed the deadline by another week.

"The process is declared void since no offer was presented," Petroecuador said in a statement. Having received no offers from foreign firms, Petroecuador said it would seek an Ecuadorian company to audit its reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetables by 2025; Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico and more

Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetable...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022