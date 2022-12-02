Left Menu

Five killed in road accidents in AP

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 02-12-2022 10:19 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 10:18 IST
Five killed in road accidents in AP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A speeding lorry jumped over the road divider and rammed into another lorry coming in the opposite direction on the National Highway-16, resulting in the death of four persons in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh.

The accident happened at Prathipadu after midnight on Thursday, police said.

Drivers of the two lorries and a cleaner were burnt to death on the spot after the collision caused fire in one of the cabins.

Another person succumbed to burns in a hospital while undergoing treatment, the police added.

The two lorries were gutted in the incident.

Over-speeding was prima facie the cause of the accident, they said.

Further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, one passenger was killed and about 20 others were injured in a road accident at Palamaneru in Chittoor district in the wee hours of Friday.

The private bus was heading for Vijayawada from Bengaluru when it skidded off the road and overturned.

The deceased passenger was identified as a native of Guntur. The injured were admitted to hospital for treatment, police sources said over phone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetables by 2025; Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico and more

Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetable...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022