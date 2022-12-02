City of Lakes All Set to Groove at Hindustan Zinc’s Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival 2022

Udaipur, Rajasthan, India – Business Wire India Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company in zinc, lead, and silver business, is bringing the 6th edition of Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival, India’s biggest world music extravaganza, to the beautiful city of lakes. The sixth edition of the festival conceptualized by Seher will witness the presence of over 100 renowned musicians from 16th to 18th December in city of lakes – Udaipur. With its sixth edition, the festival will also be celebrating six years of its association with Hindustan Zinc Limited. With a footfall of over 45,000 people every year, the festival is one of the biggest performing arts attractions in the country.

This year the event will witness the performance of Dum LagaKeHaisha, Sultan & Sanju famed singer Papon who has sung the famous tunes of MohMohKeDhaage, Bulleya and Baba Bolta Hai Bas Ho Gaya in these blockbuster movies. The festival will also witness the performance of Raghu Dixit, who has lent his voice in movies like Gully Boy, Chef, Codes and is known for creating an amalgamation of Indian ethnic music and styles from different parts of the world at the festival. Apart from this, Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival will witness performances from Kamakshi Khanna (India), Fado singer Katia Guerreiro (Portugal), ABAKORAO (Colombia, Chile, Panama, Paraguay), SENZA (Portugal), Dhruv Vishwanath (India), Nandini Shankar (India), Albaluna (Portugal) among others.

The underlying theme of Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival 2022 is “Preservation and propagation of the forgotten musical instruments and traditions of Rajasthan” where the festival will focus on showcasing Sarangi, to inspire younger generations to follow its legacy. Sarangi is a protected musical tradition by UNESCO.

As part of the Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival, Hindustan Zinc introduced the Vedanta Talent Hunt – an endeavour to bring amateur young musicians to the international platform of the festival. The talent hunt sent out open calls for young musicians between the age of 12 to 30 which has received more than 90+ entries from 5 districts of Rajasthan (Udaipur, Ajmer, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand& Bhilwara).

For more information please visit - http://www.udaipurworldmusicfestival.com/ About Hindustan Zinc Limited Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group Company, is one of the world’s largest and India’s only integrated producer of Zinc-Lead and Silver. The Company has its headquarters at Udaipur in the State of Rajasthan where it has its Zinc-Lead mines and smelting complexes. Hindustan Zinc is self-sufficient in power with captive thermal power plants and has ventured into green energy by setting upwind power plants. The Company is ranked 1st in Asia-Pacific for the fourth consecutive year and globally 3rd in S&P Global Corporate Responsibility Assessment in 2022 amongst Mining & Metal companies. Hindustan Zinc is a certified Water Positive Company and is the only Indian company to be recognised at the S&P Global Platts Metal Award 2022 and has won the two prestigious awards for ‘Industry Leadership Award – Base, Precious and Specialty Metals’ Award and ‘Corporate Social Responsibility’ Award.

The company takes pride in having some of the best-in-class people practices and employee-centric initiatives, which have certified Hindustan Zinc as – ‘Great Place to Work 2022’, ‘Company with Great Managers 2020’ by People Business and the PeopleFirst HR Excellence Award. As a socially responsible corporate, Hindustan Zinc has been relentlessly working to improve the lives of rural and tribal people residing near its business locations. The company is amongst the Top 15 CSR Spenders in India and are currently reaching out to 1.4 million people in 234 villages 184 in Rajasthan, 34 in Uttarakhand and 16 villages in Gujarat. As a market leader, Hindustan Zinc governs about ~80% of the growing Zinc market in India.

Learn more about Hindustan Zinc on - https://www.hzlindia.com/home/

