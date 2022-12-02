Left Menu

DPIIT considering quality control norms for ceiling fan, smart meters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 15:09 IST
DPIIT considering quality control norms for ceiling fan, smart meters
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is considering to come out with quality control norms for certain more products such as ceiling fan and smart power meter with a view to containing imports and production of sub-standard products in the country, an official said.

Earlier the department has rolled out these quality control orders (QCO) for a host of goods such as household refrigerating appliances, certain steel and cable items, toys, and bicycles' retro reflective devices.

''We are identifying more products. We are thinking of QCOs for ceiling fans and smart meters,'' the official added.

The items, under these orders, cannot be produced, sold/traded, imported and stocked unless they bear the BIS mark.

The move comes at a time when the government is working to formulate technical regulations, which include safety and quality standards, for different products with a view to cutting imports of those non-essential items.

