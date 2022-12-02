TO THE NEW ranked among India's Top 50 Companies to Work For in the IT/Tech Industry

Delhi, 02 December 2022 – TO THE NEW has been recognized by Great Place To Work® India among - India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2022. After the company’s recent win as a Great Place to Work for the 7th time and its recognition as One of India’s Top 100 Companies To Work for, they are now ranked amongst India's Top 50 Companies to Work For in the IT/Tech Industry! Based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, the Top 100 organizations among India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2022 have been recognized. These organizations among other practices particularly excel both on people practices that they have crafted for their employees and proactively acting on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture. “It is difficult to envisage any business that has not reaped the benefits of the digital revolution. Despite an uncertain global scenario, the IT industry has consistently augmented the growth of India’s knowledge economy. The industry has also been instrumental in strengthening India’s digital capabilities making huge strides in deep tech, AI and AR offering an entirely new gamut of opportunities in terms of job and value creation. Technology companies have been regarded as leaders in forward-thinking and innovative workplace cultures. The Pandemic gained impetus along with the wave of startups that has made it imperative for organizations to focus on their people with technology becoming real-time and user experience becoming global. Despite witnessing phenomena like great resignation and quiet quitting, Best Workplaces are on their way to cracking the code as there has been a 2% improvement in the overall employee experience in the IT & IT-BPM sector since last year. I am confident that the industry and its leaders will continue to set global benchmarks in workplace culture.” said Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Serial Entrepreneur & CEO, Great Place To Work India. Speaking about this recognition, Deepak Mittal, CEO & Co-Founder, TO THE NEW said, “This recognition by the Great Place to Work® Institute (GPTW) validates our efforts of creating a people-centric culture. I truly believe that our core strength is our people and as a company we always strive to keep them first. This recognition is not just another award for us, it is an acknowledgement of our efforts in creating a rewarding, inclusive, and fun work culture. We will continue our journey as a people-first organization while building an amazing family of talented Newers to reach new heights and milestones.” About TO THE NEW TO THE NEW is a technology services company that designs, builds, & runs digital products and platforms for enterprises, SaaS, and consumer tech companies.

TO THE NEW is recognised by global analyst firms like Gartner, Forrester, Everest, ISG, and Zinnov for its capabilities in Digital Engineering, Cloud, OTT, and Data & Analytics. The company also leverages its deep partnership with all leading hyperscalers like AWS (Premier Partner), Azure, and GCP to provide end-to-end Cloud professional and managed services to its customers. Founded in 2008, TO THE NEW is one of the fastest-growing companies with a growth rate of over 60% since 2017. The company's passionate team of 2000+ “Newers” is spread across its headquarters in Singapore & delivery centers in Delhi, Dehradun, Dubai, NYC, and Sydney. TO THE NEW is a 7-times winner of the prestigious Great Place to Work award since 2015. The company has also been recognized as one of India's Top 100 Companies to Work For, and is among the Top 25 IT Workplaces in India. To know more, visit https://www.tothenew.com (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)