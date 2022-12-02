Left Menu

Seven killed as part of limestone mine collapses in Chhattisgarh village

PTI | Jagdalpur | Updated: 02-12-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 16:00 IST
Seven killed as part of limestone mine collapses in Chhattisgarh village
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven persons were killed after some portion of a limestone mine collapsed on them at their village in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.

The deceased included six women, they said. The incident took place in Maalgaon village under Nagarnar police station area, around 12 km away from Jagdalpur, the headquarter of the district, a police official here said.

''The victims were digging soil in the mine when a part of it caved in, due to which they got trapped under the debris,'' he said.

Soon after being alerted about it, police personnel rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation, he said.

While five persons died on the spot, two others succumbed while they were being shifted to a hospital, he said.

As per the preliminary information, only seven persons were digging the soil but the rescue work is still underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022