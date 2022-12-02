Left Menu

Norway seeks to reap benefits from Odisha's growth potential: Ambassador

Odisha offers minerals, energy and most importantly vast coastlines which is an added advantage for trade.

ANI | Updated: 02-12-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 16:18 IST
Norway seeks to reap benefits from Odisha's growth potential: Ambassador
Norwegian Ambassador of India Hans Jacob Frydenlund. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Norway is one of the partner countries which participated in the ongoing Make in Odisha summit in the state capital city. Odisha offers minerals, energy and most importantly vast coastlines which is an added advantage for trade.

"Odisha is growing more rapidly than average of India and the state is clearly a potential. We really hope to see that we reap benefits from this potential and also contribute to the continued growth and development of Odisha," Norwegian Ambassador of India Hans Jacob Frydenlund told ANI on the sidelines of the event. For India, Norway has four focus areas - oceans, climate, environment and energy.

On being asked what is Norway's focus area for the coastal state Odisha in particular, the Ambassador said it will particularly aim at oceans and energy. Besides, Christian Rodrigo Valdes Carter, Country Director, Innovation Norway at Royal Norwegian Embassy, talking to ANI, said, most of the Norwegians' businesses are currently active in traditional industry hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru and they are looking at the expansion of the activities in India.

"The reason why we are here (in Make in Odisha) is that there is interest from the Norwegian industry, specifically in the areas where Odisha has great advantages like mining, steel, iron ores, heavy industries, as well as the new areas that we called the thrust sector," Carter said. About Odisha, he said the state is interesting because of the developments stride it made over the years and provides stability - both in the political and industrial contexts.

"Stability and predictability are of course important when we are looking at capital-intensive investments," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022