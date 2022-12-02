Left Menu

Electronic components shortage may impact vehicle production more in Dec: Maruti Suzuki India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 18:47 IST
Electronic components shortage may impact vehicle production more in Dec: Maruti Suzuki India
  • Country:
  • India

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said the shortage of electronic components can have more impact on the company's production in December than seen in the recent months.

In a regulatory filing, the automaker said the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles in November.

Last month, the company's overall production increased by 5 per cent to 1,52,786 units as compared with 1,45,560 units in the same month last year.

''It is expected that the shortage of electronic components may have an impact on December 22 production more than that in the recent months. The company is taking all possible measures to minimise the impact,'' the company said in the regulatory filing.

Last month, the company rolled out 1,51,326 passenger vehicles from 1,42,025 units in November 2021.

In November, Maruti Suzuki produced 21,904 small cars as against 19,810 units a year ago.

Its compact car sales rose to 89,655 units from 74,283 units in November 2021.

Production of utility vehicles, however, declined to 29,294 units over 35,590 units in the year-ago period.

Production of vans and light commercial vehicles (Super Carry) also declined in November from preceding year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
4
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022