Left Menu

Indian Army truck catches fire outside Rajasthan's Udaipur

A Quick Reaction Team of the Army swung into action and cordoned off the vehicle, stopping traffic on the highway, Defence Spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said.There was no loss of personnel or life. The Army personnels prompt reaction also ensured no loss to public property or private vehicles, he said.Sharma added that the civil administration had also assisted with its resources for traffic management.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-12-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 21:40 IST
Indian Army truck catches fire outside Rajasthan's Udaipur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An India Army truck caught fire about 60 km from Rajasthan's Udaipur, ostensibly due to a technical malfunction, an official said on Friday. The truck was part of a five-vehicle convoy en route to the military station in Udaipur. A Quick Reaction Team of the Army swung into action and cordoned off the vehicle, stopping traffic on the highway, Defence Spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said.

There was no loss of personnel or life. The Army personnel's prompt reaction also ensured no loss to public property or private vehicles, he said.

Sharma added that the civil administration had also assisted with its resources for traffic management. The Army has ordered an internal inquiry to ascertain the facts, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022