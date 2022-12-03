U.S. board urges immediate inspections of Bell 407 helicopters
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Friday urged American and Canadian aviation regulators to require immediate inspections of key components on Bell 407 helicopters. "We’re calling on regulators to act immediately – before there’s another accident," Homendy said. Helicopter maker Bell is a unit of Textron Inc.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Friday urged American and Canadian aviation regulators to require immediate inspections of key components on Bell 407 helicopters. The NTSB recommendation was prompted by its probe into the June 8 crash of a Bell 407 near Kalea, Hawaii, in which the tail boom separated from the fuselage during an air tour flight.
NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy noted there are hundreds of Bell 407 helicopters in service among tour operators, police departments, air ambulance providers and many others. "We’re calling on regulators to act immediately – before there’s another accident," Homendy said.
Helicopter maker Bell is a unit of Textron Inc.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more
China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years