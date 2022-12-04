Left Menu

State got investment intents of Rs 10.50 L cr at Make in Odisha Conclave: CM Naveen Patnaik

Announcing the Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 a grand success at valedictory function of the event, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "I am happy to announce that the conclave has generated investment intents of Rs 10.50 lakh crore with potential for 10.50 lakh direct and indirect employment. It's heartening to see the huge response we have got especially in the post-Covid scenario."

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 14:45 IST
State got investment intents of Rs 10.50 L cr at Make in Odisha Conclave: CM Naveen Patnaik
The officials during the last day of Make in Odisha Conclave on Sunday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Odisha has got investment intents of Rs 10.50 lakh crore through its investment summit -- Make in Odisha Conclave, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Sunday. These investments have the potential of generating 10.50 lakh direct and indirect employment, added the chief minister. Announcing the Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 a grand success at the valedictory function of the event, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "I am happy to announce that the conclave has generated investment intents of Rs 10.50 lakh crore with potential for 10.50 lakh direct and indirect employment. It's heartening to see the huge response we have got especially in the post-Covid scenario."

"Let us all work hard to implement these investments on the ground and take Odisha to a new era of growth. I would like to assure all our investors that we will walk the extra mile for them. We will walk the talk," the chief minister said, adding that it will be a win-win situation. He also thanked the entire FICCI team for their support throughout the conclave.

He also thanked the country partners, saying, "I would like to give special thanks to our country partners, Japan, Norway, and Germany. I hope that we further strengthen our relationships and create more opportunities for mutual trade, commerce, and people-to-people relationships." He said, "The Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 concludes today. I thank each one of you for your immense contribution."

The Conclave 2022 witnessed registration from 18,785 delegates, including global leaders, industry captains, exhibitors, and participants from 11 countries which were Japan, Germany, Norway, Nepal, Bangladesh, Australia, Indonesia, Israel, China, Singapore and Thailand, according to the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers heart attack

MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers he...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
4
25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022