UK's RMT union rejects offer aimed at heading off rail strikes

Britain's National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said on Sunday that it had rejected an offer for a pay rise of 4% in 2022 and 2023 from the Rail Delivery Group, which was aimed at heading off further strike action.

"We have rejected this offer as it does not meet any of our criteria for securing a settlement on long term job security, a decent pay rise and protecting working conditions," RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said in a statement.

