Woman gives birth to baby boy in bus

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 05-12-2022 10:13 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 10:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman gave birth to a baby boy in a state roadways bus, after which the driver drove to a hospital where doctors took care of the mother and the newborn.

''We were moving from Delhi to Chhibramau (in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district) when a passenger developed labour pain and gave birth,'' co-driver of the bus Alok Kumar said.

The incident took place on Sunday.

The woman's husband Somesh Kumar, who was travelling along, said they were going to their village in Etah district in Uttar Pradesh from Delhi.

The bus driver stopped the vehicle when the woman complained of labour pain. He later drove to nearby a private hospital, Somesh Kumar said.

''The doctors said both the mother and the child are safe,'' the co-driver said.

