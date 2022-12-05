Left Menu

France's Le Maire starts talks on green subsidies for EU products under IRA law

The IRA is a $430-billion bill that offers massive subsidies for U.S.-made products and is aimed at tackling the climate crisis. "We have (...) opened the discussion with our American friends (...)" to check whether certain European goods sold in the United States like electric-vehicle batteries could also benefit from the IRA," Le Maire told France Inter radio.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-12-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 14:30 IST
France's Le Maire starts talks on green subsidies for EU products under IRA law
Bruno Le Maire Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday he has started talks with his counterparts to see if EU-made "green products" sold in the United States would benefit from the country's new Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

He said he had already begun the follow-up work with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen after French President Emmanuel Macron voiced European concerns about the IRA during his trip to Washington. The IRA is a $430-billion bill that offers massive subsidies for U.S.-made products and is aimed at tackling the climate crisis.

"We have (...) opened the discussion with our American friends (...)" to check whether certain European goods sold in the United States like electric-vehicle batteries could also benefit from the IRA," Le Maire told France Inter radio. "And we will look at all green industrial products to see if they can benefit from this American legislation", Le Maire said, adding he was coordinating next moves with German Economy Minister Robert Habeck with whom he had spoken over the weekend.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Macron agreed during a state visit last week to "fix" issues arising from U.S. legislation that includes subsidies for American-made products, Macron said after the trip. European leaders say the legislative package signed by Biden in August is unfair to non-American companies and would be a serious blow to their economies as Europe deals with the fallout from Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022