Silver futures rise on spot demand

Silver prices on Monday increased by Rs 313 to Rs 66,762 per kilogram in futures trade as participants widened their bets amid a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery gained Rs 313 or 0.47 per cent to Rs 66,762 per kg in 20,204 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mainly due to fresh positions built up by participants amid a positive trend in the market.

Globally, silver was trading 0.22 per cent lower at USD 23.20 per ounce in New York.

