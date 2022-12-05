Left Menu

Cottonseed oil futures fell on soft demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 14:59 IST
Representative image
Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday declined by Rs 48 to Rs 2,749 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets following weak trends in spot markets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for December delivery fell by Rs 48 or 1.75 per cent to Rs 2,749 per quintal with an open interest of 26,570 lots.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

