Biocon Biologics elevates Shreehas Tambe as MD & CEO

Biocon Biologics on Monday said it has elevated Shreehas Tambe as Managing Director and CEO of the company with immediate effect.

Tambe was Deputy CEO of Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Bengaluru-based Biocon.

He takes over from Arun Chandavarkar, who will continue to serve as a non-executive, non-independent director on the Biocon Biologics board, the company said in a statement.

"Shreehas is taking on the responsibility of leading Biocon Biologics as MD & CEO at a time when the company is gearing up for global leadership in biosimilars with the closing of the Viatris acquisition," Biocon & Biocon Biologics Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said.

Shreehas will be aided by a highly experienced executive leadership team in building a future-ready, world leading biosimilars player and a well-recognised global brand that is committed to impacting global healthcare, she added.

Tambe has been with Biocon since 1997 and has held diverse leadership and operational roles.

