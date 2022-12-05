Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 20:06 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower ahead of service data
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of data, including a report on the U.S. services sector, to gauge the Federal Reserve's next move at its rate-setting meeting later this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 94.1 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 34335.73. The S&P 500 dipped 19.7 points, or 0.48%, at the open to 4052.02​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 80.5 points, or 0.70%, to 11380.991 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

