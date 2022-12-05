Left Menu

Digital payments worth Rs 38.32 trillion carried out in Jul-Sep 2022 period: Worldline

The average ticket size of transactions done through credit cards was highest at Rs 4,833 and the lowest was in the case of mobile wallets at Rs 382, the report said.Digital payments are gradually becoming like a commodity and forming a subtle yet integral part of our lives.

More than 23 billion digital payment transactions worth Rs 38.32 trillion were carried out in July-September 2022 through UPI, debit and credit cards, prepaid payment instruments like mobile wallets etc, fintech firm Wordline India said in a report.

Unique Payment Interface (UPI) based transactions dominated the segment both in terms of value and volume.

According to the 'India Digital Payments Report’ for the third quarter of 2022, UPI clocked over 19.65 billion transactions of worth Rs 32.5 trillion.

''Its transactions volume and value almost doubled since last year as it recorded about an 88 per cent increase in volume and over 71 per cent increase in value in the third quarter 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2021,'' the report said. The average ticket size of transactions done through credit cards was highest at Rs 4,833 and the lowest was in the case of mobile wallets at Rs 382, the report said.

''Digital payments are gradually becoming like a commodity and forming a subtle yet integral part of our lives. The swift adoption of digital payments can be witnessed with each passing quarter. Popular payment instruments like UPI, cards, PPIs are already clocking over 23 billion transactions in a quarter,'' Worldline, Chief Executive Officer, Ramesh Narasimhan said.

Mumbai, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are the top five states that recorded the highest number of digital transactions while Bangalore topped the list of cities.

Credit card volume and value were 725 million and Rs 3.5 trillion during the reported quarter with 386.83 million transactions at the point of sales (POS) and e-commerce accounted for 338.80 million transactions.

In the third quarter of 2022, the volume and value of debit card transactions were 907 million and Rs 1.88 trillion, respectively.

''In terms of value, POS terminals processed Rs 1.19 trillion, while e-commerce via debit cards processed Rs 681.7 billion,'' the report said.

