Coriander futures decline on low demand

Coriander prices on Tuesday declined by Rs 76 to Rs 9,758 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure amid a weak demand in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for December delivery eased by Rs 76 or 0.78 per cent to Rs 9,758 per quintal in 6,500 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in the spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices.

