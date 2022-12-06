Left Menu

Goa govt welcomes reinstating of e-visas for travellers from UK

The Goa government on Tuesday welcomed the reinstating of electronic visa e-visa for UK travellers first time after the COVID-19 pandemic, as the move will boost tourism in the coastal state.According to the tourism industry stakeholders, the decision will help increase footfalls from the UK. Goa currently gets charter flights, twice a week.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-12-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 14:19 IST
Goa govt welcomes reinstating of e-visas for travellers from UK
Rohan Khaunte Image Credit: Twitter (@RohanKhaunte)
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government on Tuesday welcomed the reinstating of electronic visa (e-visa) for UK travellers first time after the COVID-19 pandemic, as the move will boost tourism in the coastal state.

According to the tourism industry stakeholders, the decision will help increase footfalls from the UK. Goa currently gets charter flights, twice a week. Taking to Twitter, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said, "Goa govt's repeated appeals bear fruit as the Centre revives E-Visas for UK travellers to India. I personally thank Hon'ble PMModiJi & Shri Amit Shah Ji on behalf of Goans, as this not only brings back tourists, but also our Goan brethren who can enjoy the festive season in Goa." Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) president Nilesh Shah on Tuesday issued a statement thanking Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the tourism minister for the development.

The move will help in getting more tourists from the UK on charter and scheduled flights into Goa, Shah said.

India is set to resume the e-visa facility for UK citizens travelling to the country, the High Commissioner of India to the UK Vikram K Doraiswami announced in a video message on Monday.

The service will be made available to citizens forthwith and the dates will be announced shortly, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022