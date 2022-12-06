Left Menu

Maha: Police carry out repairs at spot of Cyrus Mistry's car crash in Palghar

The police in Maharashtras Palghar have made changes at the spot where former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in an accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, a senior police official said on Tuesday.In the last three months since the accident, changes and repairs have been undertaken on the stretch of Charote bridge for the safety of motorists and locals, superintendent of Police SP Palghar Balasaheb Patil told PTI.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 17:24 IST
Maha: Police carry out repairs at spot of Cyrus Mistry's car crash in Palghar
Visuals from Palghar near Mumbai (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The police in Maharashtra's Palghar have made changes at the spot where former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in an accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

In the last three months since the accident, changes and repairs have been undertaken on the stretch of Charote bridge for the safety of motorists and locals, superintendent of Police (SP) Palghar Balasaheb Patil told PTI. ''Earlier, we decided in a meeting that ambulances would be available at four different places on the highway so that persons injured in accidents can be rushed to hospitals. Apart from this, we have converted the three-lane stretch into a two-lane one and placed boards about the speed limit,'' the official said.

Unauthorised road cutting has been stopped in the area, he said. ''We have placed rambler strips to reduce the speed of vehicles, placed new delineators and blinkers and repaired potholes on the highway,'' Patil said, adding that many more changes are likely in the coming days.

Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed after the car hit the railing of Charote bridge on September 4. Gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole (55), who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius suffered serious injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022