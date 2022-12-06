Left Menu

Widening of India-Aus trade pact: DPIIT seeks stakeholders views on IPR

The commerce and industry ministry has sought suggestions from various stakeholders on intellectual property rights IPR issues in the proposed comprehensive free trade agreement between India and Australia.The initial part of the agreement - ECTA - has already been finalised and that would come into force from December 29 this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 19:28 IST
Widening of India-Aus trade pact: DPIIT seeks stakeholders views on IPR

The commerce and industry ministry has sought suggestions from various stakeholders on intellectual property rights (IPR) issues in the proposed comprehensive free trade agreement between India and Australia.

The initial part of the agreement - ECTA - has already been finalised and that would come into force from December 29 this year. Now both countries would start negotiations to widen the scope of that pact.

In a communication to all stakeholders, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said India is intending to initiate negotiations on a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement with Australia.

This would be a transformation of the Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) signed between India and Australia on April 2, it said adding towards this end, this department is required to have a scoping paper on IPR describing its contours.

It added that ''considering Australia to be a different market altogether, it is requested to provide your valuable inputs in respect of your area of concern and key asks which stakeholders would like us to take up with Australia''.

The DPIIT has provided a set of questions on which it has sought comments till December 12.

It has sought comments on the areas of IPRs that are prime considerations for stakeholders in the context of the India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement. It also sought views on areas that stakeholders think the government should focus on with respect to IPR in its collaborative efforts with Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022