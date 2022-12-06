MIG-21 plane crashes in Croatia during military drill
Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 19:43 IST
A MIG-21 plane crashed during a military drill on Tuesday in an uninhabited forest area of Slatina in northeastern Croatia, state news agency Hina reported, citing the Defence Ministry.
The ministry said it was taking all measures to find and rescue the crew but declined to provide details, Hina reported.
