Punjab govt proposes 20 rural industrial hubs

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the state government will soon set up 20 dedicated rural industrial hubs, aimed at giving a major push to the industrial development in the state.

He was chairing a meeting with the industrialists here to solicit their views on the draft industrial policy, according to an official release.

The chief minister said the new policy will serve twin motives as it will give impetus to industrial development on one hand and open new vistas of employment for rural youth on the other.

Mann said these hubs will be equipped with modern infrastructure to facilitate the industrialists in setting up their units.

He assured fulsome support and cooperation to the industrialists opting for setting up their units in these hubs, adding that the state government is fully committed to accelerating industrialist development in Punjab.

During the meeting, the chief minister also mooted the idea of 'One District, One Product' to ensure production of specialized goods in various districts.

He said this will help in enhancing the productivity of the industrial goods and enabling the entrepreneurs to give the best quality of products from a single district.

Mann said a number of districts across the state have specialization in several products, adding that potential of this can be tapped further by focusing on 'One District, One Product'.

Mann said the state government is making strenuous efforts to further strengthen the single window system for facilitating the investors.

Mann pointed out that earlier single window service was merely a sham, devoid of any meaningful purpose, which not only demoralized the potential investors but also hampered the industrial development of the state.

However, the Chief Minister said that his government has ensured that the single window system works as a real facilitator to entrepreneurs interested in investing in the state.

He said this will further be streamlined so that industrialists do not face any sort of problem.

Mann also assured the industrialists that the pending issues pertaining to the change of land use (CLU) will also be resolved soon, adding that this mechanism will also be simplified further in the coming days.

Mann claimed that due to industrial peace in the state, Punjab is the most preferred investment destination across the globe.

He said that peace and tranquillity will be maintained by all means and no one will be allowed to disturb it at any cost.

Mann said the protest is the democratic right of everyone but no one will be allowed to derail the economic progress of the state on the pretext of it.

While highlighting the salient features of the draft industrial and business development policy, 2022, he said that status of the thrust sector has been given to the auto and auto components, electrical vehicles, sports goods including fitness equipment, hand tools, agricultural machinery and equipment, capital goods including machine tools and paper-based packaging units, activities under the circular economy and 'One District One Product' in respective districts.

