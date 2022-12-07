Sony India Announces the WF-LS900N Noise Cancellation Earbuds, Packed with High-quality Audio Technology and an Authentic Sound Experience

Sony India introduced a new addition to its personal audio category, WF-LS900N. The latest model empowers a new sound experience through Sony's sensing technology and partner collaboration, all while maintaining a "Never Off" wearing experience with Noise Cancellation. By leveraging sensor and spatial sound technology, these earbuds deliver fun and immersive sound entertainment in AR games such as Ingress. This new model is also designed to make listening to your favorite artists easier than ever with quick access to music. The WF-LS900N is perfect for streaming content all day long. The user can enjoy music, video, or social media content just as the creator intended with Sony's highly acclaimed noise-canceling technology and high-resolution capability. Sony's Smallest and Lightest, noise canceling, Hi-Res Truly Wireless Earbuds Sony India has engineered these remarkably small and light truly wireless earbuds, approximately 4.8 grams in weight, with comfort in mind. WF-LS900N combines a shape that perfectly matches the human ear with an ergonomic design for a more stable fit, so you can steer clear of annoying ear pain that gets in the way of you and your entertainment. WF-LS900N gives a "Never Off" wearing experience and it automatically switches between superlative noise canceling or optimized ambient sound for listening without distractions. Sony's best transparent ambient sound in truly wireless earbuds when you want to interact with your world WF-LS900N provides you with the best of both - online and offline worlds. These earbuds have an innovative ambient sound concept that lets you interact with the world around you, with high-quality noise canceling that allows you to focus on the content you love and nothing else. You can step into a coffee shop and quickly order with ease, then just as quickly sit back, and enjoy your favorite entertainment distraction-free. The earbuds integrate Adaptive Sound Control, a smart feature that adjusts ambient sound settings depending on where you are, creating the ideal listening experience. With this, you can seamlessly move through your surroundings all while letting your favorite artists and entertainment play on. Enjoy clearer calls and conversations with authentic natural sound With Precise Voice Pickup Technology that optimally controls microphones on the outside and inside of the earbud and advanced audio signal processing, conversations are ultra-clear, even in noisy environments. Our noise reduction algorithm was developed with AI machine learning using over 500 million voice samples to suppress ambient noise and extract your voice clearly. Adaptive Sound Control automatically adjusts to whatever you do and enjoy smart features such as speak to chat Life should be full of interactions so, with the help of Speak-to-Chat, based on precise Voice Pickup technology, your music will automatically pause when you speak to someone, making it easier than ever to have a conversation when your hands are full. It also automatically pauses when earbuds are taken off and starts again when they are put back on. These new earbuds are also Google Assistant and Alexa compatible, helping you with everyday tasks for hands-free help on the go. You can connect with friends and family, get information, listen to music, set reminders, and more. Thanks to the intuitive touch sensor control panel, you can change your sound settings, activate Quick Attention, and even resume Spotify music playback or Endel, with just a few taps on the earbuds. With Endel you can create personalized soundscapes that give your body and mind what they need to achieve total sonic immersion while you carry out any task.

Up to 20 hours with a charging case along with 60 minutes of playback with 5 minutes of quick charging WF-LS900N is packed with a full working day of charge – 6 hours with noise canceling on-from the earbuds and storing another 20 hours in the stylish, compact charging case. Additionally, just 5-minute quick charging gives you up to 60 minutes of playtime. Easy Bluetooth Pairing with Fast and Swift Pair and Quick access to your favorite music WF-LS900N supports Google's new Fast Pair feature which means you can pair the headphones with your Android™ device quickly and easily. Swift Pair makes it quick and easy to pair your earbuds to your Windows 11 or Windows 10 laptop, desktop PC, or tablet. Immersive sound quality with Integrated Processor V1 WF-LS900N creates immersive sound and authentic reproduction, so you can enjoy your music, video, or social media content just as the creator intended. With the help of a new 5mm driver unit these small earbuds pack a punch, producing powerful bass and stunningly clear vocals despite their size, bringing out the best in whatever genre or entertainment you choose. While Sony's Integrated Processor V1 improves noise canceling, enhances sound quality, and reduces distortion with less power for distraction-free listening, perfect for busy commutes. Multipoint connection allows you to quickly switch between two devices For total convenience, these Bluetooth earbuds can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. So, when a call comes in, your earbuds know which device is ringing and connect to the right one automatically. You'll also be able to quickly switch your earbuds to either of the two devices at the touch of a button. Sustainability matters to Sony with Eco-Friendly Packaging WF-LS900N isn't just designed to be slick and stylish, but also with the environment in mind. Like the rest of the latest audio series, all packaging on the earbuds is plastic free and the earbuds use recycled materials from automobile parts, reflecting Sony's commitment to reducing the environmental impact of their products. Price and Availability The WF-LS900N is available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.

Model Best Buy (in Rs.) Colors WF- LS900N 16,990/- Black, White, Beige About Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

Since its establishment in 1994, Sony India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation in Japan, has positioned itself as a premium brand across product categories such as television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio and professional solutions. Sony India is committed to offer utmost customer satisfaction by providing unparalleled standards of sales and services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)