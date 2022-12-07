Left Menu

National Small Industries Corporation and Walmart sign MoU

The MoU will play a critical role in enabling MSME’s reach $2 trillion worth of exports by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 16:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A MoU was signed between Walmart Global Sourcing India Private Limited and The National Small Industries Corporation Limited on 6th December, 2022 . The MoU was signed by Shri Gaurang Dixit, Chairman and Managing Director, NSIC and Ms. Prameela Mallaiah, Director and Hub Leader, Walmart in the presence of Union Minister of MSME Shri Narayan Rane.

Through this MoU NSIC will be able to extend the NSIC schemes and other services to MSMEs who would participate in various Vriddhi program. Moreover, the MSMEs would get exposure to various advantages of gaining working capital, bulk procurement support etc. under various opportunities offered by NSIC. MSMEs who are part of the NSIC ecosystem will also be linked to the Vriddhi program in relevant clusters and get access to existing business training content, advisory support, tools and knowledge under the program – "free of cost". The MoU will play a critical role in enabling MSME's reach $2 trillion worth of exports by 2030.

During the event, Shri Narayan Rane said, "I'm glad to see that Walmart's Vriddhi program has enabled a large number of Indian MSMEs to expand, boost their production, and experience growth. Walmart has been instrumental in enabling MSMEs with training and capacity building, especially through the pandemic. The Indian MSME sector currently comprises of 6.3 crore MSMEs that employ more than 11 crore people. We look forward to Walmart's continued support to the growing MSME sector in the country."

Adding to what Shri Rane said, Shri Gaurang Dixit, Chairman-Cum-Managing Director, NSIC, said, "NSIC is committed to the growth and development of a robust MSME sector in India. We look forward to working with Walmart Vriddhi to help MSMEs under the program get access to our schemes and make the learning resources of Vriddhi available to MSMEs under NSIC. Through this partnership, MSMEs across the country can get the necessary support required to further expand their businesses nationally and across the globe."

(With Inputs from PIB)

